Jonathan Southworth pleads guilty

After almost thirteen months, Jonathan Southworth has pled guilty to sexual acts he committed against a 15-year-old girl in June of 2016 and to possession of a controlled substance, both C felonies punishable by up to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The Honorable Judge William Hickle presided over the plea and set the sentencing date of January 19, 2018 after the completion of a sentencing assessment report.

Southworth, age 30, pled guilty for actions that occurred on or about June 17, 2016 at his residence in Houston, Missouri. After being charged with Statutory Sodomy in the 2nd Degree and Possession of a controlled substance, Southworth was arrested and subsequently posted bond of $500,000.

After a thorough investigation by the State Technical Assistance Team, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Texas County Sheriff’s Department a probable cause statement and evidence was submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for review. Based on the evidence a Texas County Grand Jury indicted the defendant and requested warrants for his arrest. No statement will be released by the Texas County Prosecutor until the sentencing of the defendant is conducted on January 19, 2018.

The Texas County Prosecutor wants to thank all the Law Enforcement officers and departments who worked this unfortunate case, Judge William Hickle for overseeing the case, and defense counsel for Mr. Southworth. The actions of all these individuals enable the criminal justice system to seek justice.