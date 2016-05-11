Judge Beger is guest speaker at TCFRW meeting

On December 9th, Judge John Beger, Div. 2 Circuit Judge for Missouri’s 25th Judicial Court, addressed the members of the Texas County Federated Republican Women at a luncheon meeting held at the home of Bob and Leann Green in Licking.

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Green’s home, as each guest brought new, unwrapped toys to donate to the Share Your Christmas program, what has become an annual tradition at the December meeting.

Judge Beger reviewed the budget of his office in some detail, actually much lower than the 2008 budget, currently $406,200 for circuit judges, court reporters and the juvenile division combined. Of the 114 counties in Missouri, 10 counties are in need of an additional circuit judge, and the 25th Judicial Circuit is in that group, but currently there are not enough funds in the budget. Judge Beger and Judge Hickle have the highest caseloads, 947 cases per judge, than any other circuit judge; in fact their case load is eight times higher than that of judges in Circuit 22 comprising St. Louis City, making the 25th circuit the busiest multi-county judicial circuit in the state.

Most crimes that Judge Beger sees can be attributed to substance abuse, whether possession or manufacture of a substance, or committing a property crime to obtain it. Throughout the state, there are record amounts of children under court supervision. The drug problem is certainly an important and pressing issue.

When asked what he likes most about his job, Judge Beger states, “I enjoy talking to young lawyers starting out, giving them guidance.” He goes on to state, “I don’t believe in ragging on defendants that are heading to prison, they aren’t going to remember anything I say at that time. Instead, I wish them luck and send them down the road.”

Following the presentation by the distinguished guest, the business meeting was conducted with changeover of officers for the new year. President Linda Garrett handed the gavel to incoming President Diane Krantz. Other 2018 officers are Tona Bowen, Vice President; Kathleen Gilliland, 2nd Vice President; Johna Kozemezak, Secretary; and Debbie Fields, Treasurer.