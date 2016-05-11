July 5th shooting in Licking ruled self-defense

On Wednesday, July 5th, the Texas County Sheriff Office received a report of shots fired at a residence on Hwy 32 East of Licking MO. It was reported by a 34 yr old male who resides at the residence, that a 28 yr old male was attempting to break into his residence where the front door was locked while cursing and challenging him.

The reporting party stated he was standing in the living room of the residence when the front door was forced open and the male subject began to enter the residence. The reporting party stated he fired one shot from his pistol and was unsure if he hit the other male who was attempting to enter his residence. It was determined a short time later the other male had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and was transported to the Texas County Memorial Hospital.

After investigating the scene and questioning witnesses it was determined that this shooting was an act of self-defense.