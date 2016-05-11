JUNIOR HIGH XC: Runnin’ Cats compete in West Plains

Submitted by Steve Rissler

The Runnin’ Cats traveled to West Plains to compete on September 11. The girls raced first and every girl improved her time from 90 seconds up to four minutes! Finley Sullins kept up with the big dogs and earned her second medal of the young season finishing 11th overall at 11:24. Allie Decker showed her competitive edge with a great second half of the race to earn a ribbon at 16th place finishing 11:56. Nichole Barnes finished 32nd, MaKenna Skidmore 40th, Gracie Berriault 63rd, December Maxey 69th, and Audrey Krewson 73rd. The girls finished sixth overall.

The boy’s team also showed dramatic improvement from first meet to second meet. There were several boys on the cusp of medaling and just missed out. Austin James led with 21st place at 10:30, Derek Mendenhall was 24th, Keyton Rinne 27, Austin Stephens 35th and Garrett Gorman rounded out the top five at 36th place. Logan Gorman was 51st, Cael Wantland 54th, Alex Decker 62nd, Rusty Buckner 63rd, Riley Parker 65th, Aaron Decker 69th, Elijah Lawson 71st, Nathan Burton 79th, Dominick Donley 80th, Kenny Ramsey 84th and Lucas Johnson 86th. The boy’s team finished in sixth place overall.

“These kids are excited to get out and compete and that’s the mindset you need for cross country,” said coach Steve Rissler. “Every kid on the team improved by leaps and bounds.”