Kaleidoscope Discovery Center hosts camp in Licking

Natalie Kost, Brandy Howdershell, and Taylor Jenkins helped out at the Kaleidoscope Discovery Center that was held in the Licking Elementary School cafeteria June 6 and 7. The June 7 class was called Future City where kids from five to 14 created what they wanted in a future city.
June 6 Robotics class. The objective of the demonstrations and building sessions were to encourage robotics classes in schools. For more information, visit the website at thekaleidoscope.org or call 573-308-9082.
The kids got to build and play with the robots that they made with the Kaleidoscope Discovery Center.
Photos courtesy of Brandy Howdershell.
