KC man arrested in drug seize, Loki finds multiple narcotics

Licking Police Department

On July 3, at approximately 2:52 a.m., a Licking police officer observed a vehicle with an equipment violation traveling westbound on MO-32. A traffic stop resulted from the violation. The Licking K9 Unit was requested during the traffic stop and a short-term drug investigation was conducted.

During the search of the vehicle, approximately nine (9) grams of Methamphetamine, approximately seven (7) grams of Marijuana and DEA Schedule Two Controlled Substance prescription pills were located and seized from inside the vehicle. Also located inside the vehicle were an electronic scale, baggies, drug paraphernalia and $3,980.

Timothy Joel Miller, age 31, of Kansas City, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was transported to the Texas County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

All seized narcotics will be forwarded to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for further analysis. Once the analysis is confirmed, probable cause statements will be forwarded to the Texas County Prosecutor’s Office seeking formal charges.

The above information is just a mere accusation, and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.