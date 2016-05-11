The annual drive for Persons with Developmental Disabilities is taking place in October. It is better known as the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive and the knights will be out accepting donations and handing out Tootsie Rolls. St. Gabriel Knights of Columbus Council 12650 from Houston will be present in local areas seeking your support. Funds raised locally go to the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, the Special Olympics statewide, currently in support of the new center located in Jefferson City, and the Opportunity Sheltered Industries, a nonprofit located in Houston.

Photos by Christy Porter

Charlie Kuhn (top) and George Ragain (lower) helping with the drive.