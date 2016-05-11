Lard Have Mercy ribbon cutting

By Elijah Hamilton

Staff Writer

The ribbon cutting for Lard Have Mercy was Saturday, August 4th at 8:30am. They are open five days a week 11-7 Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and have been in operation since May 30th at the corner of 63 and 32 in Licking Missouri. The owner Paula Sedlitz has won several first place ribbons in smoking competitions.

The menu includes Paula’s award winning baked beans, smoked meats, and the Heart Attack Burger. The Heart Attack Burger is a bacon cheeseburger, topped with layered cheese, pulled pork, a fried egg, lettuce and tomato, served on a classic bun. The Heart Attack Burger is their top selling menu item.

When asked why she decided to open the business Paula gave two reasons. The first was that she really missed the competition cooking and this was the closest thing she could find to competing. The second was to provide the people of Licking with good food.

Paula would like to thank her loyal people who eat at her place regularly. You contact them on facebook at Lard Have Mercy or call them at 573-889-8848.