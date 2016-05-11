Licking Christian youth give a moving performance

By Debbie Dakin

The youth of Licking Christian Church gave a moving performance in the musical production “An Out of the Box Christmas” on Sunday evening, December 10. The kids worked hard the last couple of months learning several songs and practicing for the presentation.

The play opens with the musical director for a church thinking she is going to have to cancel the play given by the kids of her church because all of the costumes are missing. It seems that somehow, the costumes got shipped to Tokyo! The kids are disappointed and do everything they can to convince her that they can do the play without traditional costumes. The director just can’t imagine how this is possible and see’s her dream of some day going to Broadway fading away.

So instead of Wise Men and angels and shepherds, we see super heroes, cheer leaders and even pirates telling the Christmas story. And as the kids point out to their upset director, the important thing is the Christmas story – not the costumes, or the stage props.

The young people involved in this production did an amazing job. It included youngsters age 6 through teens singing and relaying the message that the greatest story ever is the Christmas story. And it doesn’t matter under what setting the story is told, the story is beautiful.

I loved this production and I found it to be quite moving. During the hectic holiday season we often find ourselves placing too much emphasis on all of the wrong things. And every little detail may not go the way we planned in our celebrations, but the most important thing for us to remember is why we are celebrating the season. Nothing we try to do can equal the magnificence of the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.

The cast of “An Out of the Box Christmas” included Logan Lane, Josiah Washington, Spencer Heath, Robbie Venker, Janelle Bates, Glenn Odom, December Brakefield, Dominick Berriault, Levi Venker, Teagan Lindsey, Cyrus Chalmers, Devin Berriault, David Wogonam, Eli Shepherd, Gabriel Buell, Gio Chalmers, Kameryn Lane, Lucas Bates, Tinsley Heath, Matthew Funk, Heath Whitlock, Samantha Hall, Charli Satterfield, Gracie Berriault, Elam Berriault, Jaye Thompson, Jada Murphy, Daylee Wallace, Jaynie Chaudhari, Carson Lindsey.

Special recognition goes to each of these youngsters and the adults that worked with them. Thanks to them for reminding us of what the real meaning of Christmas is.