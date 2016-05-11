Licking Church of Christ VBS

Submitted by Elishah Nickels

The Licking Church of Christ had a successful VBS week teaching the kids how to be Heavenly Heroes. We are very thankful to all who participated and helped to make it an awesome week. We were able to go above and beyond in our goal to provide food for the Licking School’s Backpack Program. Together there were almost 400 cans donated. All of the kids there on Thursday were thrilled that they had earned a free ice cream cone by learning the value of having a GIVING HEART. The Winners of our Bring a Friend and Perfect Attendance Drawings were Madison Branstetter and Abby Terrill. We can’t wait to see what God has planned for us next year.

Thank you so much for your help. God Bless.