Licking City Council

On September 5, the Board of Aldermen conducted their monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following officers present: Mayor Keith Cantrell, Alderman Danny Wade, Alderman Larry Miller, Alderman Mike Aiken and Alderman Greg Green.

Those also present were City Attorney Conway Hawn, City Administrator/Clerk Renee Keaton, Police Chief Scott Lindsey, Superintendent of Utilities Larry Ogden,

The board reviewed and approved the August minutes, expenditures, court review, and tentative September expenditures.

Department Head Reports:

Chief Lindsey said that he has been working on an LLEBG grant. The department has been very busy with investigations.

Superintendent of Utilities Ogden stated everything is going good. They have gotten the pool closed and winterized. They have all the roadwork done for the year except some hand patching. Everyone can see that repaving is in progress on South Main/Highway 137 and the city got the millings from that.

City Admin./Clerk Keaton stated all is going well at City Hall. The pool is closed and she will report outcome at the October meeting.

Discussion was had regarding the steps to condemn property in the City. It is a process on what steps and the order they are taken. The city would also need to look at finding a certified building inspector. A hearing would have to be held and it could take up to 90 days to complete the process. The board discussed some particular properties located on Glendale, Walker, Green and Dorsey Street. Chief Lindsey will get with Nuisance Officer Pat Burton and follow up on these properties or get the process started to get them cleaned up.

The board unanimously voted to adopt a RESOLUTION, authorizing the Mayor of the City of Licking to execute on behalf of the city a guarantee of a loan from Landmark Bank, N.A. to TMMG Acquisitions, LLC.

Discussion was had regarding repairs to the roof at the factory building located at 225 E. Highway 32. We will look at getting a bid from Licking Roofing Company and also check with SCOCOG to see if there is any type of loan or grant available to assist with this.

City Administrator Keaton informed the board that she had been approached about putting a children at play sign on either Tiller or Franklin Street. Chief Lindsey informed the board that we receive these complaints all over town. The board discussed that the issue of children playing in the streets is the main factor and streets are not where kids should be playing. The board decided that no signs will be put up.

The board unanimously voted to remove Nathan Tatroe off of probation and put him on as a full time employee.

City Administrator/Clerk Keaton asked the Board if they were ok with the Light the Night Festival being held again on October 31. The street will be closed from the 4-way to Old Salem Road. The board is good with it.

Alderman Aiken discussed the article he read in the Houston Herald about getting the three digit numbers on all houses in Houston. He thinks it would be a good idea for that to be done in Licking. City Administrator Keaton will contact the City of Houston and get some information.

The board unanimously voted to make the alleyway between 113 S. Main and 115 S. Main a no parking zone on both sides of the street except for loading and unloading.

Discussion was had regarding water issue on Maple Avenue when it rains.

There being no further business the board unanimously voted that this meeting be adjourned.