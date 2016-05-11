By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

The Springfield Cardinals had its Licking Community Night at Hammons Field July 7. Owned and operated by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Springfield team is a Minor League Baseball team.

The two groups from Licking at the game were the Licking Chamber of Commerce and Licking Little League. Before the game, the little league players were announced and got to go onto Hammons Field to their respective positions that they played. They stood there through the National Anthem and had their pictures taken by many, along with meeting the mascots Louie the Cardinal and his puppy Fetch. Licking Chamber of Commerce also had a drawing for someone to throw out the first pitch of the game. The lucky winner was Greg Green.

There were 5,561 fans that came to the game according to the MiLB website, and they played against the Midland RockHounds. The Cardinals had a lead of 4-0 by the top of the fourth inning, but the RockHounds caught up by the ninth and went into a tenth inning, with the Cardinals winning by one, 5-4. The first run of the game was from Lane Thomas, who hit a home run.