Licking Downtown, Inc. meets to build-up Licking

By Scott Hamilton

Licking Downtown, Inc. met Thursday night in the Licking News office to discuss projects for the coming year to boost the growth of Licking. The meeting opened with a review of minutes from the last meeting where there was discussion over the old theatre building, adding an artistic flair to our city streets, and improving the appearance of the windows on the north side of the V.F.W.

It was determined in the months since the May meeting that the old theatre building is beyond repair. This was a large disappointment to all involved as they would have loved to see the building brought back to its prior glory. There was further discussion on the improvements to the VFW windows and art displays in Licking. In the coming months you will begin to hear about art competitions to design art for display along the city streets as well as paintings for the windows of the VFW, with artist Lanie Frick in charge of the art projects.

During the Thursday night meeting the group discussed one additional project. Licking Downtown is planning to honor the area veterans of the Korean War in November with an event at our memorial park. This event is still in the planning stages, but we expect to involve area veterans sharing their experiences during the war as well as displaying a rendition of the Korean War Memorial.

There are several upcoming activities at the Licking Mill including a Mill Workday on Saturday August 18th from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 a.m. in preparation for the teacher’s professional week tour on September 10th and the Mill Fest the following month Saturday October 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Licking Downtown is in hopes that they can get the mill grinding corn again this year in time for the Mill Fest.