Licking Downtown, Inc. September Meeting

by Shari Harris

co-publisher

Licking Downtown, Inc. met Sept. 6 at The Licking News for its monthly regular meeting. Minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was followed by reports on new projects. The Veteran’s Day celebration was discussed and plans were advanced to honor the Korean War veterans especially, with Licking R-VIII School taking the lead with a program Friday, November 9. Early discussion began about arranging a possible bus trip for Korean War veterans to three venues in southeast Missouri for July 4.

The mill was discussed, including the addition of lights and a flag construed of lights. Events at the mill were reviewed, including a naturalist day Sept. 10, and the upcoming Licking Mill Festival on Saturday, Oct. 20. A tentative schedule for the day was distributed with requests for input on any necessary changes. Work day at the mill was a success and more work is continuing to ensure it stays sound.

Flags are being flown in honor of Officer Michael Hood, and will be left up in honor of 9/11. Wayne Hackman is storing the flags now, and is overseeing their distribution.

Grant applications were reviewed and avenues of interest for pursuing further grants were discussed.

The next meeting was set for Thursday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. at The Licking News.