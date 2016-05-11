Licking FBLA competes at Districts

By Stacie Hutsell

On Friday, Feb. 2 FBLA members performed at and participated in our District 14 Conference at MSU – West Plains. Normally, we have 5-8 individuals who advance to State level competition… To kick off FBLA Week and Career and Technical Month, we have at least 17 students in 22 tests and 2 performances advancing to State Competition the 8th through 10th of April (students who dominated in three events will give up one as each student may only advance in two entries). Those advancing as we know now are:

Kevin Kaufman 1st in Insurance and Risk Management and 1st in Journalism and 1st in Securities and Investments

Tyler Chambers 2nd in Computer Problem Solving and 3rd in Cyber Security and 3rd in Networking Concepts

Sara Taber 1st in Impromptu Speaking and 5th in Organizational Leadership

Isaac Haden 2nd Introduction to Information Technology and 3rd in Computer Problem Solving

Eli Keeney 2nd in Introduction to Business Procedures and 5th in Introduction to Business

Dalton Hart 5th in Computer Problem Solving and 5th in Networking Concepts

Keely Crossgrove and Lane Mesger 1st in Marketing

Anjeni Morrell 2nd in Accounting I

Seth Overall 2nd in Networking Concepts

Haley Burrus 3rd in Accounting I

Athena Hood 3rd in Journalism

Skylor Wilson 3rd in Securities and Investments

Chase Farris 4th in Securities and Investments

Maddie Moloney 5th in Business Law

Reece Derrickson 5th in Securities and Investments

Sean Jacobs Wildcard in Introduction to Information Technology

Other competitors receiving special recognition and awards for the top 5 at districts:

Keely Crossgrove, Chelsea Hawkins, and Kathy Lewis 2nd in Social Media Campaign

Chase Farris and Ashley Harrison 3rd in Digital Video Production

Josh Lilly, Michael Milhizer, Kaden Quick 3rd in Entrepreneurship

Reece Derrickson, Cainan Hutsell, and Connor Medlock 3rd in Sports and Entertainment Management

Athena Hood 3rd in Public Speaking

Isaac Haden and Sean Jacobs 3rd in Website Design

Kayla Revelle 4th in Spreadsheet Applications

Haley Burrus 5th in Spreadsheet Applications and 5th in Word Processing

Kalee Brazier and Hannah Tillery 5th in Hospitality Management

Hannah Tillery 5th in Introduction to Public Speaking

Finally, additional competitors placed in the Top 10 in their respective events:

Cainan Hutsell 6th in Business Law

Mitzi Freeman 6th in Computer Applications

Skylor Wilson 6th in Word Processing and 10th in Journalism

Ashley Harrison 7th in Business Communication

Seth Overall 7th in Computer Problem Solving

Raegan Campbell 7th in Healthcare Administration and 7th in Insurance and Risk Management and 8th in Journalism

Abby Cole 7th in Introduction to Business

Sammi Ellsworth 7th in Intro to Business Procedures

Eli Keeney 7th in Introduction to Information Technology

Bridgette Hart 7th in Networking Concepts

Michael Milhizer 7th in Securities and Investments

Addie Williams 8th in Networking Concepts

Hunter Krewson 8th in Computer Applications

Sean Jacobs 8th in Computer Problem Solving

Haley Long 8th in Healthcare Administration

Katie Kinder 9th in Business Law

Josh Lilly 9th in Cyber Security

Kaylee Little 9th in Healthcare Administration

Anjeni Morrell 9th in Introduction to Financial Math

Keely Crossgrove 9th in Journalism

Congratulations Future Business Leaders!

Also, on March 9, FBLA Productions will be photographing Elementary Spring Individual and Class Pictures. It is their only fundraiser, all the money raised stays in the school to pay for community/school service events, offsets costs of events for students/parents, and pays for the expensive cost of district and state fees (registration alone will be around $1,200 this year) and other organization expenses. Many parents (and the community) do not understand all this group does as an organization, nor do they realize it is a student run photography business taking the elementary pictures–not a big company, but our kids.