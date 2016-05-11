Licking Fire responded to 17 calls during the month of August.
Aug. 1, 12:54 p.m., Hwy 32, grass fire.
Aug. 3, 12:49 a.m., Indiana Road, mutual aid for Houston Rural Fire.
Aug. 5, 10:08 a.m., Walnut Street, electrical issue.
Aug. 5, 10:05 p.m., Hwy 32, mutual aid for Roby, motor vehicle accident.
Aug. 17, 7:42 a.m., Staples Lane, landing zone for TCMH Ambulance and AirEvac.
Aug. 17, 2:37 p.m., Hwy N, ambulance assist.
Aug. 19, 7:28 p.m., Brook Street, ambulance assist.
Aug. 19, 7:45 p.m., Staples Lane, landing zone for TCMH Ambulance and Phelps Air.
Aug. 19, 8:28 p.m., Decker Road, ambulance assist.
Aug. 20, 7:14 p.m., South Main Street, ambulance assist.
Aug. 20, 9:13 p.m., Robertson Road, ambulance assist.
Aug. 21, 6:35 a.m., Evergreen Court, ambulance assist.
Aug. 24, 9:49 p.m., Hwy AF, structure fire.
Aug. 26, 11:00 a.m., Main Street, dumpster fire.
Aug. 26, 11:55 p.m., Dixon Road, vehicle fire.
Aug. 27, 10:34 a.m., Red Bud Court, debris pile fire.
Aug. 30, 6:13 p.m., Staples Lane, landing zone for TCMH Ambulance and AirEvac.
Be the first to comment on "Licking Fire August Run Report"