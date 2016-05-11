Licking Patriot Receives Honors

Robert Lyons was the special guest at the luncheon of the Noah Coleman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Robert was presented with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of outstanding patriotic service to our country. The Missouri State Society of the American Revolution honored Robert as the state’s patriot of the month in June 2018.

Robert was born and raised in Missouri. He joined the United States Marine Corps in October, 1976, and attended boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California. He attended Infantry Training School at Camp Pendleton, California where was trained as a machine gunner. In February, 1982, Sergeant Robert D. Lyons was assigned as an Instructor at the Landing Force Training Command, Atlantic, Naval Air Base Little Creek, Norfolk, Virginia. He was deployed at sea from July to December, 1984; he visited and trained in the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Iwo Jima, Diego Garcia, Kenya, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. He served as a Machine Gun Squad Leader.

Robert earned several medals and awards including: Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal with Silver Star, National Defense Services Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 bronze stars, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with 2 bronze stars, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Emirate of Kuwait).

Since retiring in April, 1997, Robert has worked at Fort Leonard Wood as an Instructor and at Walmart. He was hired as a corrections officer at the South Central Correctional Center in 2004. He is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and serves as a Board Member at his local Pentecostal Holiness Church. Robert has one daughter, one son, and three grandchildren.