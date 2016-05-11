Licking Police activity report for December 29th 2016

Dec. 1
Provided a funeral escort from the funeral home.
Dec. 2
Responded to a disturbance at a business on West Highway 32.
Provided a motorist assist on Highway 63.
Received a stealing complaint on Brook St.
Assisted a subject that was locked out of a residence on Maple Crest St.
Dec. 3
Provided traffic control for the Christmas Parade.
Received a report of juveniles throwing objects at cars on Highway 63.
41-year-old male from Licking, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from the City of Licking.
Received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business on South Main St.
Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with a domestic disturbance on Boone Creek Road west of the city limit.
Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Old Salem Road.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on Green St.
Dec. 4
Received a suspicious person complaint on South Main St.
Responded to a disturbance at a business on Green St.
Dec. 6
Provided a funeral escort at the funeral home.
Assisted a subject with a civil matter on Dorsey St.
Officers returning to Licking from a court appearance drove upon an accident on Highway 63 north of Houston. The officers provided assistance until the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived.
Dec. 7
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on College Avenue.
Dec. 8
46-year-old male from St. Charles, cited for driving while suspended and speeding 61 in 45 zone.
Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation.
Received a report of a dog running at large on Sackett St.
Provided a funeral escort from the funeral home.
Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Franklin St.
Dec. 9
Checked on an alarm at a business on East Highway 32.
Checked on an alarm at a business on East Highway 32.
Received a report of a dog running at large on Campbell St.
Dec. 11
Assisted EMS with a medical call on North Friend St.
Assisted EMS with a medical call on East Highway 32.
Checked an unsecure door at a business on West Highway 32.
Dec. 12
Checked on an unattended child in a vehicle at a business on Maple Ave.
Received a trespass complaint at a business on South Main St.
Received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Martin St.
Dec. 13
Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Walker St.
Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on South Main St.
Dec. 14
39-year-old female from St. Louis, cited for speeding 73 in 45 zone.
Checked on an alarm at a business on East Highway 32.
Responded to a disturbance on Myers Drive.
Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Dorsey St.
A 45-year-old female from Licking was arrested on a warrant from Texas Co.
Received a report of a careless driver on C Highway.
Dec. 15
56-year-old female from McKinney, Texas cited for speeding 61 in 45 zone.
