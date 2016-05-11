Licking Police activity report for December 29th 2016

Dec. 1

Provided a funeral escort from the funeral home.

Dec. 2

Responded to a disturbance at a business on West Highway 32.

Provided a motorist assist on Highway 63.

Received a stealing complaint on Brook St.

Assisted a subject that was locked out of a residence on Maple Crest St.

Dec. 3

Provided traffic control for the Christmas Parade.

Received a report of juveniles throwing objects at cars on Highway 63.

41-year-old male from Licking, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from the City of Licking.

Received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business on South Main St.

Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Department with a domestic disturbance on Boone Creek Road west of the city limit.

Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Old Salem Road.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on Green St.

Dec. 4

Received a suspicious person complaint on South Main St.

Responded to a disturbance at a business on Green St.

Dec. 6

Provided a funeral escort at the funeral home.

Assisted a subject with a civil matter on Dorsey St.

Officers returning to Licking from a court appearance drove upon an accident on Highway 63 north of Houston. The officers provided assistance until the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived.

Dec. 7

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout on College Avenue.

Dec. 8

46-year-old male from St. Charles, cited for driving while suspended and speeding 61 in 45 zone.

Assisted the Texas County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation.

Received a report of a dog running at large on Sackett St.

Provided a funeral escort from the funeral home.

Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Franklin St.

Dec. 9

Checked on an alarm at a business on East Highway 32.

Checked on an alarm at a business on East Highway 32.

Received a report of a dog running at large on Campbell St.

Dec. 11

Assisted EMS with a medical call on North Friend St.

Assisted EMS with a medical call on East Highway 32.

Checked an unsecure door at a business on West Highway 32.

Dec. 12

Checked on an unattended child in a vehicle at a business on Maple Ave.

Received a trespass complaint at a business on South Main St.

Received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Martin St.

Dec. 13

Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Walker St.

Assisted a subject with a vehicle lockout at a business on South Main St.

Dec. 14

39-year-old female from St. Louis, cited for speeding 73 in 45 zone.

Checked on an alarm at a business on East Highway 32.

Responded to a disturbance on Myers Drive.

Assisted the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division with an investigation on Dorsey St.

A 45-year-old female from Licking was arrested on a warrant from Texas Co.

Received a report of a careless driver on C Highway.

Dec. 15

56-year-old female from McKinney, Texas cited for speeding 61 in 45 zone.