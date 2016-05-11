Licking R-8 starts a new year

By Shari Harris

It has been a busy August already for Licking R-VIII School District. Elementary open enrollment ran from Aug. 1-10, followed by high school registration/orientation from Aug. 2-7. Elementary open house introduced students and parents to a host of exciting changes Aug. 14.

Under the leadership of Cristina Irwin, superintendent, many favorite teachers and staff have returned. Several new additions are also present to make this school year a success for all. The elementary school welcomes counselor/special education director Amber Stephens, behavioral interventionist Cole Roark, first grade teacher Autumn Case, third grade teachers Frank Devenuto and Shelby Builta, and para/aides Kathy Jones and Stefanie Scheets. The junior high and high school have added several staff including a new junior high principal, Allison Lewis.

Also, there is a new art instructor, Leah Sullins; Roger Payne is the new band instructor; and Ashli Todaro joins the staff as a special education teacher. New teammates have been added to maintenance, with Trevor Harris, and food service, with Sandi Scurlock.

About 885 students were enrolled prior to August 15, the first day of school. However, more enrollments are likely over the first week of school. Superintendent Irwin reported the staff has been busy getting computers and technology equipment ready, setting classroom themes, and preparing for the students’ arrival. Connie Buckner, elementary school art teacher, in collaboration with her art group, has completed inspirational painting for the elementary bathrooms. Faith and Leah Sullins have done the same for the high school/junior high bathrooms. All in all, it appears to be an exciting start to a great year. Best wishes for all students on a successful school year!