Licking Residential Care Open House, Health and Craft Fair

By Christy Porter,

Managing Editor

Friday afternoon Licking Residential Care hosted an open house, health and craft fair. Among the many booths there was representation from all venues of health care, gift and craft items, food and live entertainment.

Residents, staff and many from the community came to explore different options and offerings from the numerous vendors. All enjoyed the live music by DeWayne Felton and the wonderful smells and tastes provided by Uncle Charlie’s Deep Fried Sweets Food Truck. Among the vendors were Jennings Country Crafts, Lotus Touch Massage, Servpro, Aflac, Texas County Health Department, Rolla Health and Rehabilitation, PCRMC, Jessica Lange from Paparazzi, Jordan Essential Oils, Sandra Aiken, Christina Boothe and Cynthia Jones with homemade and handcrafted home and gift items as well as jewelry. Kindred at Home, Oxford Healthcare, Hospice Compassus, and Fox Funeral Home were also represented for those anticipating or currently making difficult life decisions.

Drawings were held for various gift baskets and gift certificates, and many useful novelty promotional items were presented with the information available. There were lots of friendly faces and lots and lots of smiles. Sandy Jennings, Director of Licking Residential Care, considered the open house and fair a great success.