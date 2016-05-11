Licking’s American Legion sends 7 to Boys State

Licking Memorial American Legion Post 559 would like to express its gratitude to the following businesses and the Licking community for their generosity.

Boondocks, Bullseye Pawn, Chris’s, Dunky’s, El Carnaval Restaurant, Fergies Midtown Bar, Floyd’s Barber Shop, Freedom Financial, Friends, Hood’s Frosty Treat, Ed Green Realty, Hammonds Feed, Hatch Insurance, Lewis Garage, License Office, Licking United Community Center, Lucky Dollar, MFA, Licking News, Oligs Restaurant, Parts City, Pawn Shop, PI’s, Rennick ReaI Estate & Auctions – Vero Beach, FL, Right-away Rental, Rinne’s Gas Station, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Rustic Haven Flea Market, Shell Station, TJ’s Flea Market & Flower Shop, Triplett’s Liquor Store, VFW and Woody’s Flower Shop.

7 young men will be able to attend Boys State this June. It will be a week of learning on how our government works from to city to federal level. One or more of these young men could be inspired to become a local official or aspire to a much higher level in our government.

We look forward to these young men sharing their experiences at Boys State.