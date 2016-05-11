Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson Announces “Vacation Missouri” Photo Contest

(JEFFERSON CITY) – Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson has announced a “Vacation Missouri” Photo Contest from the Office of Lieutenant Governor. All Missourians and those who visit Missouri are encouraged to submit their photography work for the contest. Winners will receive a proclamation from the Lieutenant Governor, an invitation to the Capitol for a recognition ceremony, and have their work displayed in the State Capitol and throughout the State of Missouri.

“Missouri welcomes over 41 million visitors every year, and one of the main things that happens on vacation is taking pictures,” said Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson. “As an advocate for Missouri tourism, my office is committed to raising awareness for our state’s many destinations for tourism and vacations. I encourage all who live in and visit Missouri to submit their work and showcase not only your talents, but our great state as well,” Lieutenant Governor Parson said.

The contest is open to photographers of all skill levels who would like to submit their work for consideration. Winners and honorable mentions will be chosen in a beginner, intermediate, and advanced category. Photography works of multiple genres will be accepted. The deadline to submit photographs is September 4. To submit works or to request more information, please contact the Office of Lieutenant Governor at 573-751-4727 or email ltgovinfo@ltgov.mo.gov.