Light the Night Festival

By Shari Harris,
Co-Publisher
The Licking City Hall was standing-room-only Wed. night, as costumed participants squeezed in out of the rain to compete for prizes. The rainy, cold weather did not dampen the spirits of the attendees as they made their rounds of downtown Licking in search of treats. My Little Cupcake was decorated as the house from Hansel and Gretel and treats were handed out in costume. The staff and residents at Hickory Manor were prepared for the trick-or-treaters with games and candy. The evening did wrap up early, with most people leaving for home by 7 p.m. as the intensity of the rain increased and the temperature dropped.
Costume contest winners
0-4-years-old
1st Deer – Sierra Nickels
2nd Dinosaur – Waylon Corkell
3rd Rooster – Elijah Jackson
5-8-years-old
1st Penny wise – Ryder Evans
2nd Pirate – Paisley Kinder
3rd Cat trainer – Rylan Brastetter
9-12-years-old
1st Scary Clown – Joey Terrell
2nd Rubiks cube – Parker McNew
3rd Frankenstein – Cayden Evans
Thirteen and Up
1st Werewolf – Tristen Melton
2nd Andy – Caroline Scurlock
3rd Hank Williams – Sandy Scurlock
Family/Group
1st The Flintstones – Jory, Roxanne, Landon and Konrad Hock and Nick, Felicia, and Aisha Myers.
2nd A League of Their Own – Jake, Amanda, Addison, Jocie and Hinley Floyd.
3rd Pac Man – Natasha Prenger is with Ethan, Eli, Brooke, and Levi Stout.
