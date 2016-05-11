Local stars perform in Annie – the ballet

By Marie Lasater

Last weekend, June 8 and 9, The Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks presented four performances of Little Orphan Annie at the West Plains Civic Center. In this adaptation that consisted of two acts and 28 scenes, the delighted audience was treated to an eclectic mix of dance, music, scenery, costumes and dancers spanning a 50-year age range, with the youngest performer just two-years-old.

Ann Hines, of Willow Springs, acted as emcee, and even danced in one of the scenes, New York, New York. Musical selections included the well-known favorites from Annie the play, including Tomorrow, and It’s the Hard Knock Life, plus songs from the popular new movie, The Greatest Showman.

Led by artistic director Malai Copling, the cast and crew of over 120 included Licking’s own prima ballerina Lynsey Peterson, talented Lydia Dixon of Raymondville, and Malachi Adams of Licking as Annie’s father who performed very elegant dance moves with Brante’ Copling, performing as Annie’s mother.

The next performance by The Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks will be in September at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs.

For more information about performances, or to enroll in dance classes, go to childrensballetoftheozarks.com.