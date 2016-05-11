Lotus Touch Massage ribbon cutting

Photo by Angela Hamilton -- From left, were Joan Brannam, Kyle Smith, Suzie Blackburn, Diannah Barrett, Melanie Gray, Jessica Wehling, Lance Gray, and Greg Green, for the Lotus Touch Massage ribbon cutting Aug. 18.

August 29, 2018

By Elijah Hamilton

Staff Writer

 

The ribbon cutting for Lotus Touch Massage was held Aug. 18. Owner Jessica Wehling’s main goal is to provide relaxation and stress relief for the stress filled life that we all live. Some of the massages she will offer include Swedish, pre-natal, deep tissue, Reiki, reflexology, cupping, aromatouch, and hot stone massage.

Lotus Touch Massage is located at 120 South Main Street in Licking. You can also contact them on Facebook at Lotus Touch Massage@LotusTouch.Mo, or you can call at 573-465-3047.

They are planning on opening September 1, but you can call and make your appointments now. There will be a drawing October 1 for a year’s worth of massages (12 free massages.) The last day to get your name in the drawing is September 30.

Photo by Angela Hamilton — From left, were Joan Brannam, Kyle Smith, Suzie Blackburn, Diannah Barrett, Melanie Gray, Jessica Wehling, Lance Gray, and Greg Green, for the Lotus Touch Massage ribbon cutting Aug. 18.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Lotus Touch Massage ribbon cutting"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com