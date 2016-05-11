Lotus Touch Massage ribbon cutting

By Elijah Hamilton

Staff Writer

The ribbon cutting for Lotus Touch Massage was held Aug. 18. Owner Jessica Wehling’s main goal is to provide relaxation and stress relief for the stress filled life that we all live. Some of the massages she will offer include Swedish, pre-natal, deep tissue, Reiki, reflexology, cupping, aromatouch, and hot stone massage.

Lotus Touch Massage is located at 120 South Main Street in Licking. You can also contact them on Facebook at Lotus Touch Massage@LotusTouch.Mo, or you can call at 573-465-3047.

They are planning on opening September 1, but you can call and make your appointments now. There will be a drawing October 1 for a year’s worth of massages (12 free massages.) The last day to get your name in the drawing is September 30.