Miss Texas County/Miss Texas County Outstanding Teen pageant crowns winners

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

The Melba Performing Arts Center was home of the 2019 Miss Texas County Pageant Saturday, Sept. 29. The evening culminated in the crowning of Miss Texas County 2019 Angela Luna, Miss Texas County Outstanding Teen Amelia McKinney, and Southern Missouri Outstanding Teen Sophie Senkle.

Deidra Richart, Skylar Maddox, and Lauren Grogan competed against Luna for the title of Miss Texas County, participating in an interview earlier in the evening with the judges, an on-stage question, a swimsuit competition, a talent demonstration, and an evening gown competition. Talents included Luna’s tap dancing routine, Maddox singing Amazing Grace, Richart performing on the flute, and Grogan completing a cheerleading routine.

The Miss Texas County Outstanding Teen competition involved six young ladies who also competed in multiple areas, including an interview with the judges, a lifestyle and fitness active-wear competition, a talent demonstration, and an evening gown competition combined with an on-stage question. The audience was entertained with singing, dancing, and even a reading of Green Eggs and Ham, during the talent competition. Contestants included, along with Senkle and McKinney, Sarah Purcell, Katelyn Smith, Brecklyn Holtz, and Pheadra Smith. All of these contestants performed well, and should be proud of their efforts.

Adding to the entertainment for the evening was emcee Roger Brallier, Miss Texas County 2018 Madison Horner, Miss Texas County Outstanding Teen 2018 Brooklyn Atterberry, and Miss Missouri 2018 Katelyn Lewis of Lake St. Louis.

Earlier in the day, the Princess Showcase 2018 was held. Twenty young girls, ranging in age from 3 to 12 years, from Houston, Licking, Success, Plato, Ozark, Nixa, and Joplin, competed for the People’s Choice Award trophy. They demonstrated their talent, showed their American spirit in a variety of outfits, then answered an on-stage question while dressed in their evening wear. Madison Horner, Miss Texas County 2018, began the show with our national anthem. Miss Texas County Outstanding Teen 2018, Brooklyn Atterberry, explained how the past year helped her gain self-confidence and learn more about herself. All of the Princess Showcase contestants received awards for their participation. Allie Campbell took home the trophy for the People’s Choice Award. Allie is 10 years old and attends fifth grade at Houston Elementary School. She is the daughter of Wes and Jessica Campbell.