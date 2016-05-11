Miss Texas County pageant coming up

The final preparations are underway for the 18th Annual Miss Texas County pageant on Sept. 29. It will be held at the Melba Theater in Downtown Houston.

The afternoon showcase will begin at 1 p.m. with young ladies from all across the county from Houston, Cabool, Licking, Raymondville, Success, and other areas in which they will be showcasing their talents, onstage question, party dress and their American Spirit outfit of their choice. They will be awarded with Crown and Sash and a goodie bag.

The evening show will begin at 6 p.m. with contestants vying for the titles of Miss Texas County and Miss Texas County’s Outstanding Teen. These young women will compete in interview, talent, eveningwear, on-stage question and lifestyle fitness. The winners of these titles will go onto Miss Missouri next June in Mexico, Missouri, and will compete for the state titles.

Our scholarship sponsors providing the scholarships are The Bank of Houston, Progressive Ozark Bank, Darin’s Body Shop, Landmark Bank, Jack’d Up Fitness, LLC.

If you have a young lady ages 3-24 that would like to participate, please call Shari McCallister 417-260-0024, or email dlflorist@yahoo.com; or Cassie Carter 417-260-4674.