Texas County farm families honored by Extension Council demonstrate importance of agriculture in region

By University of Missouri Extension

Agriculture in Texas County is supported by both large and small farm enterprises. In an effort to recognize successful farm families in the county, the Texas County Extension Council recently honored Gary and Sherry Allen with the presentation of the Missouri Century Farm award. The Allen’s were also honored with a Resolution from the Missouri State House of Representatives presented by 142 District Missouri State Representative, Robert Ross.

To qualify, farms must meet the following guidelines. The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

The original 115 acres of the Allen farm was originally purchased in 1916 by R.D. and Maude Allen. The farm gained acreage through the purchase of smaller parcels of land around the original farm, with the final addition made in 1922, by Walter and May Allen. The farm was then purchased by Gary and Sherry Allen in 1990 from Gary’s family.

The Allens currently operate a beef operation with the help of the next generation. Gary and Sherry partner with their children and their families; Jeffery and Julie Allen and their three children; Cody, Jacob and Jessyn Allen; and Billy and Karen Moore and their two children; Kyle and Bailey. According to Gary, “We have some land rented and we all work together.”