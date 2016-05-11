Missouri Electric Co-Op youth program means education and fun

Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association

Teira Shannon, Summersville; Richelle Schwarz, Licking; Alyssa Dorris, St. James; and Abigail Kilman, Salem, were among the 105 high school students from across Missouri who participated in the Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE (Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience) program. The conference was held in Jefferson City July 18-20. They were sponsored by Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association.

Each year in July, an action-filled three days provides high school students opportunities to learn first-hand what it is like to be involved in politics, the cooperative form of business and being a leader. The program included nationally known speakers and a day at the Missouri State Capitol learning how a bill goes through the process to become a law. To learn more about electric cooperatives, the group was divided up into teams that competed in various events like the “build a cooperative” game. Another highlight was hearing from the Rachel’s Challenge Organization. Rachel Scott was the first student killed in the Columbine High School tragedy on April 20, 1999. Today, her family and friends speak to youth around the world about Rachel’s legacy of being a positive role model to everyone she met in life.

The CYCLE program is in its 15th year and is a recipient of the National Community Youth Service award for the top youth program among all electric cooperatives in the country.

For more information about the program, contact AMEC’s CYCLE coordinator Chris Massman at cmassman@amec.org.