Missouri Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day at the State Capitol

By Rep. Robert Ross

In 2012, the Missouri State Legislature declared March 30 as Missouri Vietnam Veterans Day. Once again, the Missouri State House of Representatives will recognize those who served in the Vietnam conflict.

If you are a Vietnam Veteran, I would like to invite you to attend the recognition ceremony to be held on March 30, 2017, beginning at 9:15 a.m. in the Missouri State Capitol House Lounge (3rd Floor Thomas Hart Benton Room). Following the Ceremony, all honorees will be taken to the Missouri House Chambers and will once again be recognized before the Legislative body.

If you plan on attending, please contact my office, 573-751-1490, and we will make sure to add your name to the list of attendees for this Annual Recognition.