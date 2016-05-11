Missouri Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day at the State Capitol

March 23, 2017

By Rep. Robert Ross

In 2012, the Missouri State Legislature declared March 30 as Missouri Vietnam Veterans Day. Once again, the Missouri State House of Representatives will recognize those who served in the Vietnam conflict.

If you are a Vietnam Veteran, I would like to invite you to attend the recognition ceremony to be held on March 30, 2017, beginning at 9:15 a.m. in the Missouri State Capitol House Lounge (3rd Floor Thomas Hart Benton Room). Following the Ceremony, all honorees will be taken to the Missouri House Chambers and will once again be recognized before the Legislative body.
If you plan on attending, please contact my office, 573-751-1490, and we will make sure to add your name to the list of attendees for this Annual Recognition.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

Be the first to comment on "Missouri Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day at the State Capitol"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*