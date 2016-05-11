MoDOT to close eastbound I-64 at Jefferson this weekend

ST. LOUIS – People heading into downtown St. Louis or Illinois this weekend should consider using I-70 or I-255/I-270, using rideshare or carpooling or taking Metro as the Missouri Department of Transportation will close eastbound I-64 between Jefferson Avenue and Illinois Route 3.

Crews will be replacing an expansion joint that crosses all eastbound I-64 lanes over the Mississippi River during the closure. This closure was rescheduled from earlier in September.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 28, crews will close:

The ramp from westbound I-44/northbound I-55 to eastbound I-64 will close at 7 p.m. The detour to Illinois/I-64 will be marked.

Eastbound I-64 at Jefferson at 8 p.m. The detour will be marked.

The ramps from Pine Street and 6th Street to eastbound I-64 will close at 7 p.m.

The ramps from eastbound I-64 to 20th/Chestnut, 14th, 11th and 6th streets will not be available as they are in the closed portion of the interstate.

The eastbound ramps and lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1.