More Rodeo Activities

By Debbie Dakin

Last week we gave readers a run down of activities for Rodeo Weekend. Here are a few more that were not included.

On Thursday night during intermission at the rodeo, come and watch a battle of wills. Licking FFA vs. Houston FFA in a tug of war contest. Both chapters helped to sell advance rodeo tickets. And don’t forget, on Thursday night a 55” TV will be given away. This event is sponsored by Rinne’s Fast and Friendly.

Bring your camera or phone to have your picture made in front of the Licking PRCA mural. Donations are appreciated and someone will be on hand to snap the shot for you.

Saturday night they will hold the drawing for the quilt give away. You may purchase tickets, $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00, at the table by the entry gate. This beautiful quilt was donated by Restorative Justice. It is a king-size quilt, 95” by 110”. They will also draw for the 3 wagons made by Restorative Justice and several rag rugs.

On Rodeo Saturday. Kieth Bradshaw and his band will perform in front of City Hall. Cloggers will also perform. Don’t forget the Rodeo Parade will start at 2 p.m.