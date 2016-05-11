Newspaper tariffs and what they mean to you

By Marie Lasater

Publisher

By now, most people are aware of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on aluminum and steel. The tariffs, 25% on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum, make it more expensive to buy products produced out of the country. On the bright side, the tariffs are already showing positive effects as manufacturing is starting back up, right here in the United States.

Canada, one of America’s biggest trading partners and the major source of newsprint, has been affected with tariffs as high as 32%, causing higher production prices and projected newsprint shortages this summer. Hopefully, paper manufacturers in the United States will step up and begin to remanufacture newsprint right here at home. The current tariffs will be in effect until mid-September, at which point the current investigation to determine if Canada has been unfairly subsidized in the past should be concluded. It is unclear the direction the newsprint tariff will take at that point.

Local newspapers are taking actions to maintain viability. Salem News, where the Licking News has been printed for decades, is closing down their large press, and taking their print jobs to in Jefferson City. Beginning with the July 26th issue, The Licking News will be following suit, and will be printed at the News Tribune office, along with several other local newspapers.

We are hoping the transition is seamless, and subscribers and those who pick up their paper at the news stands should get their paper at the regular times. The dimensions of the paper will be slightly smaller, and should be barely noticeable. With the new press, we will now have the availability of color on every page. Best of all, there are no plans to raise the price of the paper.