NWTC Lions Club celebrates 25 years of service

Photo by Marie Lasater -- Three members were honored with the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award at the June 16th celebration: L-R: Kathy Williams, Ronnie Wade and Steve Crocker. This award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.

June 27, 2018

By Marie Lasater

On June 16, the Northwest Texas County Lions Club in Roby welcomed the community to its Lions Den on Hwy. 17 in Roby in honor of its 25th Anniversary.

Hamburgers, bratwursts, baked beans, potato salad, and pasta salad were on the menu, and, of course, a celebratory anniversary cake.

Photo by Marie Lasater — Past District Governor (PDG) Lion Don Shelhammer from Houston greets colleague PDG Lion Debbie Cantrell.

The afternoon indoor picnic was well-attended, with dozens of Lions and community members enjoying a time of food and fellowship.

One distinguished member attending was past District Governor Debbie Cantrell who served District M6 covering Lebanon, Springfield, Branson and Joplin at the time of the devastating F5 tornado of 2011. A $75,000 grant from Lions Club International was parlayed into one million dollars of cleanup services for Joplin. Debbie was one of 11 Lions that were honored at the White House, Champions of Change for her efforts toward relief and rebuilding in Joplin. She has also been honored at the United Nations, speaking on women’s issues. In a side note, and a plus for volunteering, Lion Debbie met her future husband, also a volunteer Lion from Marshfield, in the course of her relief work.

Photo by Marie Lasater — Also recognized were Penny and Pat Horace. Penny received the Leaderdog award for her fundraising efforts, and helping a fellow sight impaired Lion with errands and procurement of a second leaderdog after her dog of 13 years passed away. Pat Horrace, serving his third year as President received the Dalstron Award from Mid South Sight and Hearing. The Horaces are a dynamic pair, advocating for those with impaired hearing and vision.

 

Photo by Marie Lasater — Shirley Kimrey has been a Lion for18 years. She devoted numerous hours preparing the 25th anniversary, and made sure attendees got a piece of the cake!

