NWTC Lions Club celebrates 25 years of service

By Marie Lasater

On June 16, the Northwest Texas County Lions Club in Roby welcomed the community to its Lions Den on Hwy. 17 in Roby in honor of its 25th Anniversary.

Hamburgers, bratwursts, baked beans, potato salad, and pasta salad were on the menu, and, of course, a celebratory anniversary cake.

The afternoon indoor picnic was well-attended, with dozens of Lions and community members enjoying a time of food and fellowship.

One distinguished member attending was past District Governor Debbie Cantrell who served District M6 covering Lebanon, Springfield, Branson and Joplin at the time of the devastating F5 tornado of 2011. A $75,000 grant from Lions Club International was parlayed into one million dollars of cleanup services for Joplin. Debbie was one of 11 Lions that were honored at the White House, Champions of Change for her efforts toward relief and rebuilding in Joplin. She has also been honored at the United Nations, speaking on women’s issues. In a side note, and a plus for volunteering, Lion Debbie met her future husband, also a volunteer Lion from Marshfield, in the course of her relief work.