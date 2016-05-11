Offender Death At South Central Correctional Center

At 10:02 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017, offender James Large #1093941 was pronounced dead at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri.

Mr. Large was a 60-year-old male serving a seven-year sentence for possession/delivery of a controlled substance in correctional facility/county jail and theft/stealing of a credit card or letter of credit from Taney County. Mr. Large was first received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Oct. 31, 2014.

An autopsy will be performed. The department does not suspect foul play was involved.