Part One: Licking Police Department celebrates two anniversaries

By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

There were two anniversaries in the past week for the Licking Police Department. Scott Lindsey has been with LPD for 20 years as of May 26, and Mike Hood has been with LPD for 14 years as of May 21. This week, we are focusing on the Chief of Police, Scott Lindsey.

“Actually, what got me interested in law enforcement, there was an incident in high school where our house was broken into,” said Lindsey, chief of police. “The officer that took that report really took the time to kind of explain to me how the investigative process went, and was willing to listen to my ideas and thoughts on who might have done the crime. Eventually the crime was solved and I kind of felt like I was part of that process.”

So, later on, that same officer got Lindsey a position as a dispatcher at the rural police department, and that’s how he got his foot in the door.

Being originally from Cabool, Lindsey graduated from the police academy in 1997 and started in Licking in the spring of 1998 as a patrol officer.

“When I first started here, I thought it would be a stepping stone,” stated Lindsey. “That I would go back to my hometown for some other position. I really loved my time here, and Licking has been great to me. I’ve worked my way up through the department.”

Also in Licking, he has a wife, Mandy, and they have had two kids together; Carson, 11, and Teagan, 6.

Lindsey said it is hard to narrow it down to just one event that was most memorable. “There’s been lots of tragic things that have happened; there’s been lots of positive things that have happened. I’ve worked a lot of cases over the years. I can’t really point to just one thing that stands out. It’s certainly more enjoyable for me when I get to help people on the job.”

Lindsey also talked about how much has changed in the past 20 years.

“Technology is probably the biggest thing,” stated Lindsey. “When I started here in Licking, I had a cell phone, but there were only a couple places in town where you had signal. The portable radios that we carry; once we were out of the car, we could not talk to dispatch. So, there are a lot of positive improvements that way; the technology has let us communicate better. It seems like paperwork has increased for sure. We spend much more time now completing paperwork, including state requirements and training requirements. It’s not like when I first started where you go out and just catch the bad guys. There’s a lot more time that officers have to spend in the office now.”

“The public’s perception of law enforcement, at least for our area, is still very positive. I think the mass majorities still support law enforcement here. In the more urban areas, I think the attitude has changed to a more negative perception.”

Lindsey said that he’s just thankful for his time here in the city of Licking, and, “I want to do the very best I can for the citizens of Licking and our county.”