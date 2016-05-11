Picking and Grinning on the Porch

By Christy Porter

Managing Editor

You can enjoy a day full of ole time games, music and fun starting the morning of Sat. Oct. 20 on the grounds of the Licking Mill.

The morning begins at 10 a.m. with a special tribute to our veterans. Music will be provided by Licking High School – The Cat’s Meow. This is followed by Storytelling at 11 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m. there will be an opportunity to tour the Licking Mill. The Licking Milling Company was organized in 1882 and continued operation until 1940. The three-story mill is considered a Licking landmark. There is ongoing work at repair and restoration and the mill continues to be an entertainment venue for the community.

The Cupcake Eating Contest will begin at noon. Seems to be perfect timing for hungry contestants.

The second storytelling session of the day begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by musical entertainment from Josh Kinder at 1 p.m.

Throughout the day, the Licking High School FFA will have a petting zoo. Ole fashioned games such as sack races, tug of war, pumpkin seed spitting, horseshoes, stick horse races, a three legged race and hula hoop contest will be hosted by the Licking High School FCCLA. There will also be ongoing demonstrations on the grounds and a jam session with local talent.

The elementary school Pumpkin Parade will commence at 3 p.m. with the kids displaying their creative works of art in the medium of pumpkins.

The finale of the day, at 4 p.m., will be the Kiss the Kritter Contest with contestants Georgia Merrick, Greg Green and Bill Joyner. This contest is a fundraiser for repairs on the mill building. To vote, please visit Licking City Hall, Friend Lumber Co., TJ Flowers, Carolyn’s Beauty Shop, or vote Saturday by dropping your donations in the jars provided.

This fun-filled day at the mill will end at 5 p.m. It is something you surely won’t want to miss!