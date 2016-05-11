Piney River Brewing Wins Gold and Silver Medals at International Competition

Bucyrus, Missouri • August 4, 2017— Piney River Brewing recently won two medals at the US Open Beer Championship, a gold medal for Float Trip Ale and a silver medal for Black Walnut Wheat.

The US Open Beer Championship is held annually in Oxford, OH. This year, over 6,000 beers from around the world were entered in 100 different beer style categories. The contest is open to professional brewers and home brewers. US Open judges hail from England, Canada and the US.

Float Trip Ale won in the “American Wheat Light” category. This wheat-based blonde is pale yellow in color with a light hop bitterness and a crisp finish.

Black Walnut Wheat won in the “American Wheat Dark” category. This American-style wheat beer is dark in color and is brewed with hand harvested black walnuts. The beer features an aroma of black walnuts and finishes with a black walnut flavor.

This is the third year in a row that Black Walnut Wheat has placed in the US Open Beer Championship. In 2016 and in 2015, Piney River took home a silver in the American Wheat Dark category for the beer.

According to Brian Durham, co-founder and head brewer at Piney River Brewing, Black Walnut Wheat is the flagship beer of the Ozarks brewery.

“No matter where it’s sold, Black Walnut Wheat is always our most popular beer,” Durham said. “It’s easy to drink, and the black walnuts in the beer provide an interesting aroma and flavor profile.”

According to Durham, Float Trip Ale is the second most popular beer produced year-round at Piney River.

“It’s always fun to win an award for any beer, but it’s especially great to see awards go to your top selling beers,” Joleen Senter Durham, brewery co-founder, said.

Amber Powell is lead brewer at Piney River Brewing. Powell oversaw the production and packaging of both beers that placed in the competition.

“It thrills Joleen and I to bring more recognition to craft beer being made right here in the Ozarks,” Brian Durham said. “Amber and the staff here are consistently turning out great beer.”

Piney River Brewing is located on Durham’s 80-acre farm, operating out of a restored 75-year old barn and a larger barn. The Durhams founded the brewery in 2010 with a 10-gallon brewing system. In 2016, Piney River Brewing produced over 2,400 barrels of beer.

Piney River Brewing operates a tasting room that is open to the public every weekend. The brewery has distribution throughout most of Missouri and Arkansas.

A complete list of US Open Beer Championship winners can be found at www.usopenbeer.com. Additional information about Piney River Brewing can be found at www.pineyriverbrewing.com.