Pledge of Allegiance Coloring Contest

April 13, 2017

Four classes from both Raymondville and Success recently competed in the Licking VFW Auxiliary Pledge of Allegiance Coloring Book Contest. Each first place winner received $15, second place received $10 and third got $5. All children that participated received a certificate for entering the contest.

Raymondville winners were – Pre-K: 1st Avery Story, 2nd Madyson Gale and 3rd Makayla Ferguson. Kindergarten: 1st McKenzie Hill, 2nd Mya Gale, 3rd Catherine Jackson. First Grade: 1st Eliza Merrett, 2nd McKenzie Ferguson, 3rd Delilah James. Second Grade: 1st Angelina McGuire, 2nd Uriah Smith, 3rd Gabe Kovachik.

Success winners were – Pre-K: 1st Cassandra Shelton, 2nd Aleah Newsome, 3rd Khloe Murray. Kindergarten: 1st Joseph Fleetwood, 2nd Forrest Shelton, 3rd Cameron Jones. First Grade: 1st Serenity Shelton, 2nd Si Gammon, 3rd Austin Jones. Second Grade: 1st Adyson Dailing, 2nd Dillon Shelton, 3rd Elizabeth Fleetwood.

Raymondville Pre-K
Raymondville Pre-K
