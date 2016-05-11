Pledge of Allegiance Coloring Contest

Four classes from both Raymondville and Success recently competed in the Licking VFW Auxiliary Pledge of Allegiance Coloring Book Contest. Each first place winner received $15, second place received $10 and third got $5. All children that participated received a certificate for entering the contest.

Raymondville winners were – Pre-K: 1st Avery Story, 2nd Madyson Gale and 3rd Makayla Ferguson. Kindergarten: 1st McKenzie Hill, 2nd Mya Gale, 3rd Catherine Jackson. First Grade: 1st Eliza Merrett, 2nd McKenzie Ferguson, 3rd Delilah James. Second Grade: 1st Angelina McGuire, 2nd Uriah Smith, 3rd Gabe Kovachik.

Success winners were – Pre-K: 1st Cassandra Shelton, 2nd Aleah Newsome, 3rd Khloe Murray. Kindergarten: 1st Joseph Fleetwood, 2nd Forrest Shelton, 3rd Cameron Jones. First Grade: 1st Serenity Shelton, 2nd Si Gammon, 3rd Austin Jones. Second Grade: 1st Adyson Dailing, 2nd Dillon Shelton, 3rd Elizabeth Fleetwood.