Pool opens over Memorial Day weekend

By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

The Licking city pool, also known as the Licking Aquatic Center, opened up Saturday, May 26 for the summer. Sierra Hagler, pool manager, stated that they will have 26 workers this season and that the concession stand will be closed this year. Fear not! They are allowing the public to bring their own food and drink this year. Hagler said they haven’t had any problems with it so far, and she hopes to keep it that way. There are soda machines at the pool, but no glass of any kind will be allowed at the pool, as well as no alcohol.

The Licking Aquatic Center is handicapped accessible, according to its website. The two featured items are the lift chair, which allows an individual to be lowered in the water electronically, and the second featured item, is the immersible wheel chair that allows an individual to be wheeled into the pool at the zero entry level.

The hours will be Sunday through Wednesday noon-6 p.m., and Thursday and Friday noon-5 p.m. The day passes are free for three-years-old and under, $3 for ages 62 and up, and $4 for everyone else. For all summer passes, families of five are $140, and individual is $65. The pool will open until Labor Day, September 3.

The Licking Aquatic Center is located at 200 Deer Lick St. in Licking. For more information, call 573-674-1125.