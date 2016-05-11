Rain does not stop Raymondville Festival of Yesteryear

By Scott Hamilton

Co-publisher

Raymondville hosted its annual Festival of Yesteryear regardless of the rainy weather Saturday. The free public event offered games for the kids, “Strongman Steve” Schmidt, old fashioned carnival games, crafting demonstrations, and live music by Roy Stephenson and Together Again, and the Rhubarb Jam Band. There were several people in attendance and everyone seemed to be having a lot of fun.

All the children at the festival really enjoyed watching and helping to make rope using the hand operated rope-making machine. Children got a chance to turn the crank, and many left with their own piece of home made rope. Vendor booths were setup with educational displays from the department of conservation and Missouri Clean Streams.

Representatives of the Ozark Correctional Center’s K-9 Unit were providing parents with scent packs to assist in tracking lost children. Molly, the bloodhound, loved meeting the children at the festival. Unlike most working dogs, children were encouraged to come over and pet Molly. She is a beautiful animal.

The Ozarks Older Iron Club, of Cabool, had classic tractors on display, including one very nice John Deere that is being given away during their annual festival in October. The Gideons International Texas County Camp were onsite giving out New Testament Bibles to anyone that would take one. The Missouri Christian Bikers Association was also on-site sharing the message of Christ’s forgiveness.

All in all, the festival was a big hit with the citizens of Raymondville and the surrounding areas. Everyone had a great time, despite having to dodge raindrops on occasion, and I know at least my children are looking forward to next year’s celebration.