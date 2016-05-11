Raymondville man arrested after crash

The Licking News

A Raymondville man was arrested at 11:50 p.m. July 13 after a single-vehicle crash on Missouri 17, six miles north of Mountain View according to the online report of Troop G of the highway patrol.

Ronald K. Atkisson, 52, was driving northbound when the 1999 Ford Taurus travelled off the right side of the roadway, struck two chevron signs, overturned and struck a fence. Two MoDOT chevron signs were damaged at the scene. Atkisson sustained serious injuries and was transported by air evac ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The report states that he was not wearing a seat belt.

The Ford sustained total damage and was towed by Jim’s Towing of Mountain View.

After the crash that occurred at 11:10 p.m., Atkisson was transported by air evac, but was later arrested for driving while intoxicated – aggravated offender, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, driving while revoked, no insurance, and no seat belt.

The report states that Atkisson was transported to Cox South Hospital for medical treatment and was released.