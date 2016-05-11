Rep. Robert Ross named MVP

Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Rep. Robert Ross (center with sunglasses), from District 142, is congratulated by teammates after it was announced that he was the team's MVP during the first annual Bi-State Softball Showdown between the Illinois and Missouri General Assemblies June 14 at Busch Stadium. The game was sponsored by the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce. Missouri won the game.
June 20, 2018
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Members of the Missouri and Illinois General Assemblies took to the diamond in Busch Stadium for a friendly little game of softball on Thursday, June 14, 2018. The game was sponsored by the St. Louis Regional Chamber called the First Annual Bi-State Softball Showdown, played for bragging rights. Missouri won the game.
