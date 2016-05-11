Rep. Robert Ross named MVP

Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com Rep. Robert Ross (center with sunglasses), from District 142, is congratulated by teammates after it was announced that he was the team's MVP during the first annual Bi-State Softball Showdown between the Illinois and Missouri General Assemblies June 14 at Busch Stadium. The game was sponsored by the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce. Missouri won the game.

June 20, 2018

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

 

Members of the Missouri and Illinois General Assemblies took to the diamond in Busch Stadium for a friendly little game of softball on Thursday, June 14, 2018. The game was sponsored by the St. Louis Regional Chamber called the First Annual Bi-State Softball Showdown, played for bragging rights. Missouri won the game.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Rep. Robert Ross named MVP"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com