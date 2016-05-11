Repair Work Closes Interstate 44 Lane in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY – Pavement repair will close one westbound lane of Interstate 44 between mile marker 151 and mile marker 153 in Pulaski County. The closure will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. each day from Sunday, October 14 through Thursday October 18.

Message boards and signs are placed before the work zones to warn motorists of the lane closures.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook for project updates.