Resident of Houston involved in seven-vehicle crash on I-44 Sunday

Minor injuries were reported in a seven-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:37 p.m. July 8 on eastbound Interstate 44 near the 247.6-mile marker, according to online report of the Troop C highway patrol. The crash occurred in Franklin County.

A 2009 Freightliner, driven by Mynor E. Pincencaceres, 58, of Norman, Oklahoma, was driving eastbound when it failed to stop for congestion and struck the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Genesis G80, driven by Karen T. Smith, 50, of Ballwin. The impact pushed the Hyundai into the rear of a 2016 Chrysler 300, driven by Steven D. Bish, 39, of Lake St. Louis. The impact pushed the Chrysler into the rear of a 2014 Toyota Tundra, driven by John A. Burns, 69, of St. Louis. The impact pushed the Toyota into the rear of a 2015 Jeep Renegade, driven by Barbara J. Morrison, 56, of Houston. The impact pushed the Jeep into the rear of a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Tracy M. Umphress, 37, of East Alton, Illinois. The impact pushed the Chrysler into the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Richard L. Roberts, of Hartford, Illinois.

Pincencaceres reported no injuries and the Freightliner sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. Smith sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington by Union Ambulance, and the Hyundai sustained extensive damage and was towed by John’s Towing. Bish reported no injuries and the Chrysler 300 sustained extensive damage and was towed by Sturm’s Towing. Burns reported no injuries and the Toyota sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene. Morrison sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec Ambulance, and the Jeep sustained moderate damage and was towed by Sturm’s Towing. Umphress reported no injuries and the Chrysler Town and Country sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. Roberts reported no injuries and the Chevrolet sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The report states that all seven drivers were wearing a seat belt.