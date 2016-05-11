Roby fair a splash

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

Roby celebrated its fair this weekend. The rain fell intermittently throughout the day, but it didn’t keep fair-goers from enjoying the events. Children ignored the muddy ground to get to the pony rides and the electric cars. The car track resembled a mud track, which added to the fun, turning the ride into a mudding expedition.

Food vendors were busy with kettle corn, snow cones, and fried everything. Music and dinner were enjoyed in the Citizen’s Center, with positive comments from those that attended.

The day was proof of the die-hard attitude of our area. A little rain, mud, and cool air are not enough to keep us from celebrating our communities with our neighbors.