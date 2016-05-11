Rodeo For a Reason: Not Just a Clinic

By: Marie Lasater

Rodeo for a Reason began in 2007 when two barrel racers with a shared vision to glorify God met at a horse sale. When they began talking, the idea of a ministry led by equine professionals was put in their hearts. Using their God-given skills and passion, Texas natives Kendra Dickson and Chrystal Hall began holding free barrel-racing clinics, bringing young women in and sharing God’s love.

Over the 3-day rodeo weekend, Rodeo For a Reason held a 3-day clinic at Maddie Bates’ arena on Hwy BB. Trailer after trailer pulled up with barrel racers of all ages with their horses. Working with a philosophy based on Hebrews 10:24, Kendra and Chrystal “spur clinic attendees on with God’s love.” Some riders started out shy and awkward, with little confidence; their horse running wide and sometimes unruly. Within 15 minutes, with prayers, faith and tips from the professionals, the horse and woman teams were making phenomenal runs. The organization never asks for money, as the Lord takes care of their needs.

Instrumental in bringing Rodeo For a Reason and the Women’s Pro Rodeo Today Team, along with the production crew filming footage for RFD TV, is Tammy Voellinger of Licking. Last fall at the Las Vegas National Finals Rodeo, Tammy Voellinger and Kendra Dickson, who is also the host of the popular TV show Women’s Pro Rodeo Today, brainstormed what they could do highlight small towns and prop up the smaller rodeos. The result was Rodeo for a Reason: Oasis. At this year’s rodeo, contestants were treated to an oasis on the rodeo grounds, complete with a tropical theme with pink flamingos, refreshments, free horse products, bags of horse feed, t-shirts, wifi, even massage services. The intent is to roll out the red carpet for the contestants, as they make the rodeo a success. Contestants were also filmed for future airing on RFD TV.

If you’d like to know more about Rodeo For a Reason, visit them at rodeoforareason.net. And don’t miss the show Women’s Pro Rodeo Today on RFD TV to watch footage of the 2017 PRCA Rodeo!

filming action.JPG: Cameraman Mark Hutto covers the action at the clinic for Women’s Pro Rodeo Today.

riders line up.JPG: Open to everyone, horses and riders line up for the free clinic.