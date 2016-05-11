Romines Ford Partnering with Community to Raise $6,000 for Texas County Memorial Hospital by Drive 4 UR Community

By Joleen Senter Durham

Romines Ford in Houston is bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR Community Program to Houston on April 22 in an effort to raise up to $6,000 for Texas County Memorial Hospital.

For every person who takes the wheel and test-drives a new Ford vehicle at Romines, Ford Motor will donate $20 to the TCMH Healthcare Foundation to raise funds for a new blanket warmer for the new surgery department under construction at TCMH.

Drive 4 UR Community will be held at Romines Ford on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. There is a limit of one test-drive per household or address. Sign up and test drive will last approximately 10 minutes.

Healthcare providers from TCMH will be available at Romines providing free healthcare information and blood pressure checks to those that come by for the test-drive. TCMH will also provide lunch between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day, too.

“We consider the hospital to be a vital part of our area economy, and we want to do our part to help the hospital grow and continue to provide excellent healthcare services to our area,” Don Romines, owner of Romines Ford, said. “We’re excited to raise money for TCMH.”

Drive 4 UR Community, designed to help raise much needed funding for local community groups and nonprofit organizations, is very similar in concept to Ford’s successful Drive 4 UR School initiative. To date, Ford dealerships across the United States have helped raised more than $35 million for local schools and non-profits thanks to their hard work and partnership with the Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community programs.

Dealership staff will be on site to assist with all Ford vehicle and test drive and provide additional information about each vehicle available for test-drive.

“We are very excited about the opportunity that Romines Ford and Ford Motor Company have provided to us,” Wes Murray, TCMH chief executive officer, said. “Drive 4 UR Community is a unique way to raise funds by asking our community to just give a few minutes of their time to benefit their local hospital.”

Several different vehicles from the Ford lineup will be available at Drive 4 UR Community.

“Whether you are looking to test out our fuel efficiency vehicles, like the Focus, or want to try out technology features like Active Park Assist in the Escape, we will be able to put you behind the wheel of your favorite Ford vehicle,” said Romines.

For additional information about Drive 4 UR Community contact Romines Ford at (417) 967-4134.