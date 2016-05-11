Route 63 Car Club preparing for 34th annual show Saturday, July 7th

By Marie Lasater

Publisher

The Route 63 Car Club of Licking held its monthly meeting at Dunky’s Restaurant at 7 p.m. June 5. President Bill Mares called the meeting to order, and the main topic on the agenda was the 34th annual Rt. 63 Car and Bike Show, held at the Old City Park in Licking. Final preparations for the show were being made, t-shirts have been designed courtesy of Key Sport, trophies ordered from B.J’s Trophy Shop, and food choices planned.

The event draws car and bike enthusiasts from around the state, and further, with over 130 entries last year. Deemed one of the best car shows around, the huge oaks in the park provide plenty of shade, making the show a great place to spend the day, listen to music, eat great food and the opportunity to see hundreds of beautifully maintained cars and bikes. Vehicles are judged as the top 100, with 100 trophies awarded; awards include people’s choice, best of show, police chief’s choice, farthest traveled and club participation.

In the bike category, trophies are awarded for first, second and third place in each class, plus best of show with classes including custom, stock, trike and sidecar, classic (1980 and older), and chopper.

This year’s event is expected to be even larger than 2017, and additional judges are being sought. If you are passionate about cars, and would like to be a judge, please contact Bill Mares at 573-674-3188. There will be a special pre-show planning meeting at 7 p.m. at Dunky’s Restaurant June 26. Those interested are welcome to attend.

The show is Saturday, July 7th at Licking’s old City Park and will open at 7:30 a.m., with car registration from 8 a.m. to noon. Judging will begin at 10 a.m.

For more information, call Tony Todaro at 573-674-4754.