Route 63 Car Club Show has record turnout

By Marie Lasater

Publisher

With 122 entries, not to mention cars that didn’t register for judging, the 2018 Route 63 Car Club Show surpassed even last year’s show that saw 110 entries.

With temperatures in the mid 70’s early on, and the shade of the huge oak trees at the old city park, there was no better place to be July 7. Car enthusiasts from as far away as Pennsylvania brought lawn chairs and spent the day, listening to the cool tunes of D.J. Lew Lewis, and grabbing a burger from the cook shack. Children made new friends playing on the playground equipment, and getting their faces painted, as the adults admired the rows of perfectly detailed cars and motorcycles.

At the awards ceremony, trophies were awarded for first, second and third place, with special awards made for Best of Show and Mayor’s Choice going to Mackey Young, Police Chief’s Award to Beverly St. John, Furthest Traveled to Brad Hooper, and Mary Jo Cook of the Current River Cruisers receiving the Most Club Participance Award.

Editor’s note: Photos of all the trophy winners can be found in the photo album on The Licking News Facebook page. Feel free to share and download.

https://www.facebook.com/The-Licking-News-1618307425154771/